Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $134.03. 14,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,082. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.