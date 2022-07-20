Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 944,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,336. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.