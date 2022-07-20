CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

CCNE opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

