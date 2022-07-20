CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 567,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,218,761 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $168,240,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.