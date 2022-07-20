CNX Resources’ (CNX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CNX stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

