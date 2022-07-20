Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE CDE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 170,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

