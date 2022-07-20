Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.74

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 1482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

COGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 126.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 99,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

