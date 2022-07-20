Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,134. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

