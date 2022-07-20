Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Comerica Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

