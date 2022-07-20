Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,208. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 27.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

