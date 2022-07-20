Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CRK traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

