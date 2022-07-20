Conflux Network Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

