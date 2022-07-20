Convergence Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $499,073.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,058.38 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

