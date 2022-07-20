Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

