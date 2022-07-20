Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGO. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $5.85 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

