Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 3.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 43,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

