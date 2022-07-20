Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 20,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,961. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.