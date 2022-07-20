Cortex Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $29.05 million and $4.20 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.49 or 1.00030740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 198,125,730 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.