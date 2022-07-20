Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

