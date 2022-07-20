Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Costamare Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CMRE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
