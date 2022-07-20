Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.4%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,487,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

