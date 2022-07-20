Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 8.88% of Research Solutions worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RSSS remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

