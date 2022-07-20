Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $371,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 198,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,520,643. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

