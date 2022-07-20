Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Lowered to €40.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €53.00 ($53.54) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($62.63) to €58.50 ($59.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($56.57) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($72.73) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($71.72) to €60.00 ($60.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 8.0 %

COVTY traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 235,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.