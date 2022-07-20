Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys 10,200 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. On average, analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,924.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $30,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

