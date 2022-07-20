Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelon by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.