Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 301,100 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,100 shares during the period. comScore makes up approximately 3.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 2.76% of comScore worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at comScore

In other news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

comScore Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

