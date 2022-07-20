Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Accuray worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 823,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

