Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 353,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

