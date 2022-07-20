Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 91,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities Trading Down 1.6 %

CREX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,942. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

