Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.40) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.33) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.48) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.51) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Covestro Trading Up 5.8 %

ETR 1COV traded up €1.91 ($1.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.79 ($35.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a twelve month low of €30.73 ($31.04) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($60.85). The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.68.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

