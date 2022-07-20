Credit Suisse Group Cuts Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 61

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 61 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 217,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,843. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

