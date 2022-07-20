Creditcoin Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $79.76 million and $4.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,728.22 or 1.00015740 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00043169 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001161 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022934 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001418 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
