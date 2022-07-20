Critical Comparison: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) and Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Archon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -1.86% N/A -0.72% Archon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 1 6 0 2.86 Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cedar Fair and Archon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.75%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Archon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Archon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 1.72 -$48.52 million ($0.48) -83.91 Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Archon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archon has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Archon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

