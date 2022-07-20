Critical Review: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Onion Global and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Boxed has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 509.14%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Onion Global.

This table compares Onion Global and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Volatility and Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.89, meaning that its share price is 489% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.17 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.77 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

Boxed beats Onion Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

