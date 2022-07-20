CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 35,036 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

