CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CFB stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

