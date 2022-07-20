CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
CFB stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
