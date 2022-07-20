Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.13.

CCI opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

