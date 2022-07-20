Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.47.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,400. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.11.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

