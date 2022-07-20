Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.53. 1,820,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

