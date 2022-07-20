Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

