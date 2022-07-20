Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.60.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

