Crypterium Market Capitalization Achieves $13.56 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $633,033.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,321,646 coins and its circulating supply is 81,324,095 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

