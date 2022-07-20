Cryptex Finance Market Cap Hits $15.20 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00018053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $453,295.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.70 or 1.00043508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,543,015 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

