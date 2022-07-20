CryptoBlades Price Tops $1.90 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1.50 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00542550 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024496 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
