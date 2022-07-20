CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $343,684.06 and $172.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022761 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.
Buying and Selling CryptoFlow
