Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,450.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021989 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,928,659 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
