Cubiex (CBIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Cubiex has a market cap of $79,011.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 107.6% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00544266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020973 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
