CUDOS Trading Down 0.2% This Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $438,615.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,755.03 or 0.99968193 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003600 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
