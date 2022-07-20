CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.