CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

