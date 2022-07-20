CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.27 million and $52,542.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,089.33 or 1.00124220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00246225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00041946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

